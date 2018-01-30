CJP takes notice of murder of medical student in Kohat

January 30, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday took suo moto notice of murder of Asma, a third year student of a medical college in Kohat.

The chief justice has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours.

The Chief Justice took notice of Asma’s case while conducting a hearing of the suo motu notice on the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl found dead in a sugarcane field in Mardan on January 14. The case is being heard by a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Saqib Nasir and Justices Umar Ata Bandial
and Ijazul Ahsan.

Saqib Nisar asked what Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa police was doing after the murder of girl in Kohat. There seems to be no mechanism set for the investigation in police, he observed.

He remarked that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policeâ€™s failure to arrest the culprit in the murder and rape of minor Aasma is reflective of the force’s incompetence.

The Deputy Inspector-General of KP informed the court that he expected to be provided with the forensic report in the rape and murder case of minor Aasma by
today. Further probe can be carried out when we have the complete forensic report, he said.

The DIG informed the court that evidence collected from the incident site was submitted to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. He said that at least 300 people had already been questioned in the case. He also told the court that samples from 280 people had been collected.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 6.


Story first published: 30th January 2018

 

