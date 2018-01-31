CJP takes notice of death of child maid employed by KP ministerâ€™s brother

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Wednesday took notice of death of child maid employed by brother of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KPK) minister and called report from Inspector General Police in three days.

According to press release issued here, the CJP took notice on news report aired by section of media that the young maid employed by Shoaib Ghani brother of Mustaq Ghani, Minister for Higher Education, KP had died mysteriously at hospital in Abbottabad on January 25, 2018.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has called report from Inspector General of Police, Kyber Pakhtunkhawa, within three days. – APP

Story first published: 31st January 2018