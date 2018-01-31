CJP takes notice of death of child maid employed by KP ministerâ€™s brother

January 31, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Wednesday took notice of death of child maid employed by brother of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KPK) minister and called report from Inspector General Police in three days.

According to press release issued here, the CJP took notice on news report aired by section of media that the young maid employed by Shoaib Ghani brother of Mustaq Ghani, Minister for Higher Education, KP had died mysteriously at hospital in Abbottabad on January 25, 2018.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has called report from Inspector General of Police, Kyber Pakhtunkhawa, within three days. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 31st January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

This woman vowed to transform lives of street children after APS attack

February 1, 2018 12:55 am

Daughter of ex-CM asked me to close footpath school: Anfas Ali

February 1, 2018 12:41 am

Future of â€˜footpathâ€™ school children at risk

January 31, 2018 11:24 pm

CJP takes notice of threats to NGO-run school for street children

January 31, 2018 11:18 pm

CJP takes notice of murder of medical student in Kohat

January 30, 2018 4:54 pm

Man who raped and killed 13-year-old in Quetta was her brother: Sarfraz Bugti

January 29, 2018 2:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 31 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 31 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 31 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 31 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 31 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 31 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 31 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.