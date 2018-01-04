CJP takes suo motu notice on Lahore govt hospitals’ condition

NEWS DESK: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice on the conditions of government hospitals in Lahore, said a press release issued by the PRO of the CJP.

“In this regard notices have been issued to all the Medical Superintends of 19 Government Hospitals of Lahore,” said the press release. “All the Medical Superintendents have been directed to appear in Court in person on 06.01.2018 (Saturday) at Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore along with detailed report as to availability of emergency machinery/equipment i.e. ventilators, oxygen, incubators OTs facility, Angiography Machines, CT Scan, MRI, Ambulances, etc. Reports are desired to also explain the position as to availability of life saving drugs and the medicines that are being provided to the patients of free of cost and the medicines which they have to purchase from outside.”

According to the press release, the CJP has further sought details of availability of required qualified doctors and nursing staff. “All the Medical Superintendents of the 19 Government Hospitals have been called to be present in-person along with referred detailed reports reflecting the positions of respective hospitals,” it read. “There has been much hue and cry from the public complaining the non-availability of even life saving drugs and non-functional emergency equipment.”

