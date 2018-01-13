This is how CJP presents personal example of no-VIP protocol

January 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar kick-started the judicial reform and visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah without any protocol.

Chief Justice offered Fateha Khawani and laid floral wreath at the mausoleum to pay respects to the great founder of Pakistan.

The CJP moved to the mausoleum without taking any protocol; hence, neither the roads were blocked nor was there any traffic jam.

He constituted three two-member benches to initiate hearings of freshly taken up cases. â€“Samaa
