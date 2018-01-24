CJP calls meeting of LJCP to review law reforms reports

January 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) was scheduled its meeting on January 25 to review implementation status of the LJCP law reform reports.

The meetings would be chaired by Chief Justice/Chairman LJCP, Mian Saqib Nisar, here at Supreme Court building in conference room, said a press release.

The Commission will consider law reform proposals received from High Courts, judicial academies and law officers on delay reduction, amendments in procedural laws to ensure inexpensive and expeditious dispensation of justice, strategies to clear backlog and elimination of multiplicity and overlapping of laws to ensure effective enforcement of laws.

The law reform proposals for amendment in Legal Practioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973, West Pakistan Rules under the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961, the Divorce Act,1869, the Drug Act, 1976, in Section 89-A of the CPC, 1908, in Section 11 of the Contract Act, 1872, Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002, Extradition Act, 1972, Good Conduct Prisoners Probational Release Act, 1926.Commission, will also be examined.

Besides this the Commission will also review the progress of the sub-committees constituted to examine proposed amendments to the LJCP and Access to Justice Development Fund rules.

The meeting will be attended by members of the Commission including Ashtar Ausaf Ali, Attorney General for Pakistan, Justice M. Anwar Khan Kasi, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Sheikh Najam ul Hassan, Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court, Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh, Chief Justice High Court of Sindh, Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Karamat Hussain Niazi, Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson, National Commission on Status of Women, Justice Mian Shakirullah Jan, Former Judge Supreme Court / Chairman, NIRC, Justice Jamshed Ali Shah, Former Judge Supreme Court, Justice Arif Hussain Khilji, Former Judge Supreme Court, and M. Riaz Ahmed, Senior Advocate Supreme Court.


