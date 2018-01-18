CJCSC attends Chiefs of Staff session of NATO Military Committee

January 18, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

RAWALPINDI:Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat attended Chiefs of Staff session of NATO Military Committee at Brussels.

The meeting attended by representatives of 66 NATO and partner nations discussed peace and security matters, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here on Wednesday.

Chairman JCS Committee highlighted the efforts and achievements of Pakistan armed forces in counter-terrorism domain.

He also informed the participants about Pakistan armyÃ‚â€™s efforts towards regional peace by special security measures along Pak-Afghan border including raising of additional FC forces and fencing.

On sidelines of the meeting, CJCSC met with General Kostarakos, Chairman European Union Military Committee and military representatives from Australia, Turkey, Jordan, Canada and Germany.APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 18th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Hajj balloting on Jan 26

January 17, 2018 10:56 pm

CII recommends renaming Black Friday as Blessed Friday

January 17, 2018 10:09 pm

Maryam hits back at joint opposition after lackluster Lahore show

January 17, 2018 8:20 pm

Czech woman, held for heroin smuggling, uses Twitter during custody?

January 17, 2018 8:02 pm

Madiha breaks her silence over Intizar’s killing

January 17, 2018 5:23 pm

Swat under a blanket of snow. Watch here:

January 17, 2018 12:41 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 17 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 17 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 JAN 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 17 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 17 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Minerwa Tahir

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Ehtesham Anwar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.