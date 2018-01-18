CJCSC attends Chiefs of Staff session of NATO Military Committee

RAWALPINDI:Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat attended Chiefs of Staff session of NATO Military Committee at Brussels.

The meeting attended by representatives of 66 NATO and partner nations discussed peace and security matters, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here on Wednesday.

Chairman JCS Committee highlighted the efforts and achievements of Pakistan armed forces in counter-terrorism domain.

He also informed the participants about Pakistan armyÃ‚â€™s efforts towards regional peace by special security measures along Pak-Afghan border including raising of additional FC forces and fencing.

On sidelines of the meeting, CJCSC met with General Kostarakos, Chairman European Union Military Committee and military representatives from Australia, Turkey, Jordan, Canada and Germany.APP

