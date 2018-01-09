CJ stresses on equality in education system

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while hearing suo moto case regarding performance of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council PM&DC and medical colleges remarked that there was dire need of equality in country’s education system.

While chairing a three-member bench Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that “no jewel in more expensive than education, law makers should provide quality education to everyone”.

He said that judiciary did not want to destroy private medical colleges however there was a dire need of quality education and wanted their uplifting.

Chief Justice showed his desire and said ” is one bag, one book and one uniform possible for every student in whole country? so that no one could differentiate between innocent students,” adding in fact there should be equality in the education system.

During the course of proceedings, Akram Sheikh counsel for the PMDC apprised the court that in previous government, federal minister Dr. Asim Hussain registered 85 medical colleges, 90 were registered in 2007 while bypassing rules and regulations.

The Chief Justice observed that to avoid from complications it was time to look forward and remarked that if any college however registered bypassing due process of law but now performing its best then court would not pass any adverse orders for it.

Latif Khosa counsel for Dr. Asim apprised the bench that about 30 million children did not go to school in the country, where as in Sri Lanka literacy rate was 99 now.

To this, Chief Justice said that “I know all these things, I took this suo moto notice when I saw a school where animals were tied, instead of giving education to our futures.”

He remarked that Article 25 of the constitution said that from 5 to 16 years providing education to children was duty of the state and inquired that whether state was doing its job.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing of the case till January 10.Â AGENCIES

