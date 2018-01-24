CJ Nisar apologizes over ‘skirt’ remark

January 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has Wednesday tendered apology over his controversial misogynic remark in which he compared a speech to a woman’s skirt.

Hearing a case regarding tax in Karachi today, CJ Nisar said, “I apologize if my earlier speech in Karachi has caused offence to anyone.”

The Chief Justice said, “I did not mean to to hurt anyone’s feelings,” adding the quote he mentioned in that earlier speech belonged to former British prime minister Winston Churchill.

Deploring the fact that efforts were made to make a controversy out of his remarks, Chief Justice Nisar said, “The women are over 50 percent part of our society.”

CJ said during a ceremony in Karachi, “Don’t think I’ve written a long speech. I was always told, ‘a speech should be like a woman’s skirt. It should not be too long that one loses one’s interest. Neither should it be too short that it doesn’t cover the subject’. So I will be adhering to that principle.”

Social media users and women rights activists denounced the remarks on social media and demanded a public apology from the Chief Justice over the misogynic remarks.

Women’s Action Forum released a statement in this regard which says, “On January 13, 2018, during your speech at a judicial conference in Karachi, you quoted Winston Churchill, comparing a good speech to the length of a woman’s skirt. Reliance on this quote reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession due to this hostile mindset towards them.”


Story first published: 24th January 2018

 

