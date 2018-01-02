China acknowledges Pakistan’s matchless sacrifices in terror war: Envoy

January 2, 2018
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, LT. GEN. (RETD) NASSER KHAN JANJUA IN A MEETING WITH CHINESE AMBASSADOR YAO JING IN ISLAMABAD ON JANUARY 2, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yajo Jing Tuesday said his country acknowledged Pakistan’s matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism and it stood firmly with Pakistan in all situations.

Talking to National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Nasser Khan Janjua here, he reiterated China’s strong commitment to the security and stability of Pakistan.

During the meeting, both officials discussed various issues of mutual interests including President Trump’s latest tweet about Pakistan.

Welcoming Ambassador Yao to his “second home” Pakistan, NSA expressed disappointment and concern over the anti-Pakistan tweet emanating from the highest level in Washington.

They underlined that Pakistan-China relationship not only served the fundamental interests of the people of the two countries but was also crucial for peace and stability in South Asia and the larger Asia-Pacific region.

They stressed the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan and an early closure of the Afghan conflict.

They expressed support for the regional and multilateral initiatives for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, including the trilateral process involving China-Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Yao said that China considers Pakistan a close friend and a reliable partner for peace and stability in a turbulent region.

He expressed his commitment to take Pak-China relations to a new level in line with the wishes of people and leadership of the two countries.


