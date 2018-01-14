BZU sports ground ruined for valima of PTI leader

January 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
MULTAN: For the valima ceremony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshiâ€™s son, the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Multan ruined its own sports ground, drawing criticism from students.

According to BZU spokesman, Dr. Muqarab, the university often rents its sports ground for wedding purpose. He said the university had also rented the ground for wedding of former PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilaniâ€™s son.

The wedding reception was attended by Imran Khan and several other politicians among more than 2,000 guests.

According to our correspondent, the universityâ€™s resources were also utilized for the event. A wall within premises of the ground was also demolished and security guards of the university also gave duties at the valima. - Samaa
Story first published: 14th January 2018

 

