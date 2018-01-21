Bilawal Bhutto seeks ban on police encounters

KARACHI: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has demanded ban on police encounters across Pakistan, Samaa reported Sunday.
Bilawal Bhutto says the police encounters are not solution to anything.
Speaking to media persons, the PPP chairman said former SSP Malir Rao Anwar has a right to defend himself before the enquiry committee investigating the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood.
He claimed that overall law and order and security situation has improved in Sindh. â€“ Samaa
Story first published: 21st January 2018