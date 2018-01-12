Bilawal Bhutto felicitates FATA on extension of SC, HC jurisdiction

January 12, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday extended felicitations to the people of Federally-Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) on the passage of The Supreme Court and High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Fata) Bill 2017 from the National Assembly of Pakistan.

“Extension of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and High Court jurisdictions to the FATA is a victory of the masses of tribal areas and all the democratic forces of the country,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a statement.

He said that PPP had always empowered the people and struggled for equal rights and access to the legal and constitutional privileges.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP stands for the merger of FATA into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and pledged that PPP gave identity to the people of KPK and now it has initiated the process to integrate the two brothers into a single province.

He was critical that PML-N withdrew the FATA merger bill from the National Assembly agenda overnight but assured the FATA residents that his Party would spend all its strength and energy to push the said bill through the parliament.


Story first published: 12th January 2018

 

