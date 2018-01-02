Bilawal gives befitting response to Trump’s “No More” tirade

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
NEWS DESK: Whether it was the hangover of New Year’s Eve of some other turbulence, we will never know. United States (US) President Donald Trump sent out his first tweet of the year, in the form of a rant against Pakistan. While a number of people have responded to the unwarranted statement of POTUS, it’s Bilawal Bhutto this time. It sure is a befitting response.

Pakistanis put Trump back in his place after ‘No More’ tweet

On Monday, Trump wrote: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” he wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The US has repeatedly urged Pakistan to “do more” to tackle the menace of terrorism. Trump’s latest tweet comes four days after Pakistan army spokesperson Major Gen Asif Ghafoor categorically said that we have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan.

We have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan: ISPR

On Tuesday, Bilawal hit out at Trump in a series of tweets, making it clear that “We will eradicate extremism because it’s in our interest not because of what @realDonaldTrump says.” Let’s take a look at his response:


Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

