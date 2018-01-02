Bilawal gives befitting response to Trump’s “No More” tirade

NEWS DESK: Whether it was the hangover of New Year’s Eve of some other turbulence, we will never know. United States (US) President Donald Trump sent out his first tweet of the year, in the form of a rant against Pakistan. While a number of people have responded to the unwarranted statement of POTUS, it’s Bilawal Bhutto this time. It sure is a befitting response.

Pakistanis put Trump back in his place after ‘No More’ tweet

On Monday, Trump wrote: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” he wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The US has repeatedly urged Pakistan to “do more” to tackle the menace of terrorism. Trump’s latest tweet comes four days after Pakistan army spokesperson Major Gen Asif Ghafoor categorically said that we have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan.

We have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan: ISPR

On Tuesday, Bilawal hit out at Trump in a series of tweets, making it clear that “We will eradicate extremism because it’s in our interest not because of what @realDonaldTrump says.” Let’s take a look at his response:

Someone please explain to @realDonaldTrump difference between coalition support fund reimbursement for work done & USaid ostensibly given for humanitarian reasons, to win hearts & minds.Cutting off moneys owed for assistance already rendered does not encourage further cooperation — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 2, 2018

#Pakistan needs to articulate & implement a counter violent extremism strategy not because of what the US wants but because we need to succeed. to survive. We also have to come to terms with the fact, US is no longer interested in defeating terrorism. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 2, 2018

The US just wants to ‘win’ in Afghanistan/Iraq/Syria & the many quagmires they are involved with. No plan to get out. All they are left with is excuses, blame games and denial. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 2, 2018

Only the #PPP has experience in handling both the US & our own domestic terrorism issue. In our last government we launched Pakistan’s first, most extensive and most successful anti-terror operations. We also shut NATO supplies & air bases until the US apologied for Salala. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 2, 2018

We will eradicate extremism because it’s in our interest not because of what @realDonaldTrump says. We will not allow the #US to scapegoat #Pakistan for its own failures in the region. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 2, 2018

