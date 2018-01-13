Bilawal, Aseefa Bhutto, Sindh Governor visit Karachi Eat 2018

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, paid a visit to Karachi Eat 2018, a food festival at Benazir Bhutto Park near Boat Basin on Saturday.
A Bilawal House Media Cell statement said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari intermingled with the visitors and many among them clicked selfies with the PPP Chairman.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself made a color design of Party's electoral symbol Arrow at a stall.
Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair also visited the festival. Zubair stated that the holding of the social and cultural events in the metropolis speaks of the improved law and order situation. - APP
Story first published: 13th January 2018