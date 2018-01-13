Big order of Supreme Court against VIP movement

He was hearing a suo motu case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry against road blockades owing to VVIP movements.Justice Saqib Nisar asserted there should be no problems to the masses, adding, “We cannot see the people worried.”On a query from the court regarding why public roads are blocked for VVIP movement, IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja said no road is permanently blocked in Karachi.He also assured the CJP that the roads would not be blocked for more than two minutes for VVIP protocol.

Story first published: 13th January 2018