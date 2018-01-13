Big order of Supreme Court on packaged milk of all brands

Hearing a suo motu case at the Karachi Registry regarding sale of substandard packaged milk, he ordered the relevant authorities to conduct laboratory tests of packaged milk of all brands being sold in markets of the mega city.The CJP voiced displeasure over the excessive use of injections being administered to cows for enhanced milk supply.He expressed dissatisfaction with the concerned authorities who failed to submit complete details to the apex court.Addressing a representative of dairy farmers, CJP Nisar remarked these injections are causing breast cancer and other hormonal problems in women.

Story first published: 13th January 2018