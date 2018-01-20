Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday for Hajj applications

January 20, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: The process of receiving Hajj applications will continue across the country as banks will remain open today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday) to receive the Hajj applications.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1,72,000 hajj applications have been received so far and designated bank branches will remain open to receive applications on Saturday and Sunday.

He said that the intending pilgrims can submit their applications till Wednesday.

The Spokesperson said that balloting for successful applicants will be held on Friday. -Samaa/app


