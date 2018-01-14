Banks to receive Hajj applications from Monday

January 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: The designated branches of banks will start receiving Hajj applications from Monday.

This was stated by Spokesperson Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddiqi during an interview with Radio Pakistan’s correspondent Muhammad Akram Khan.

He said Hajj applications will be received from intending pilgrims till 24th of this month at thirteen designated bank branches across Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir.

The Spokesperson said that balloting for successful applicants will be held on 26th of this month.

He said that successful applicants will be informed via SMS and general mail, while balloting results will also be available at www.mora.gov.pk.

Imran Siddiqi said that this year total one hundred seventy-nine thousand two hundred and ten pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj. This will include one hundred twenty thousand pilgrims under government scheme, while fifty-nine thousand two hundred and ten people will be taken under private Hajj scheme.

To a question, he said Hajj package for north region will be two hundred eighty thousand rupees, while it will be two hundred seventy thousand rupees for south region.

The spokesperson said that this time a quota of ten thousand has been fixed for those, who have been applying for the Hajj for last three years, but remained unsuccessful.

He said that another ten thousand people under the age of eighty years and beyond has been allocated. He said that the pilgrims selected under this category will have to take a young blood relative as attendant.


Email This Post

Story first published: 14th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pak-India NSAs met four times, spoke on phone regularly: Report

January 14, 2018 10:21 pm

Indian army chief says he favors ramping up military offensives against Pakistan

January 14, 2018 8:02 pm

Highlights: Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

January 13, 2018 9:16 pm

Watch what Sarfaraz has to say on three consecutive defeats

January 13, 2018 12:09 pm

Third ODI: Fall of Pakistan wickets

January 13, 2018 11:50 am

New Zealand maintain winning streak in 3rd ODI against Pakistan

January 13, 2018 9:55 am

 

Full Programs

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 14 Jan 2018
Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 14 Jan 2018
Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 14 Jan 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 14 Jan 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 14 Jan 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 14 Jan 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 13 JAN 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 13 JAN 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.