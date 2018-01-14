Banks to receive Hajj applications from Monday

KARACHI: The designated branches of banks will start receiving Hajj applications from Monday.

This was stated by Spokesperson Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddiqi during an interview with Radio Pakistan’s correspondent Muhammad Akram Khan.

He said Hajj applications will be received from intending pilgrims till 24th of this month at thirteen designated bank branches across Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir.

The Spokesperson said that balloting for successful applicants will be held on 26th of this month.

He said that successful applicants will be informed via SMS and general mail, while balloting results will also be available at www.mora.gov.pk.

Imran Siddiqi said that this year total one hundred seventy-nine thousand two hundred and ten pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj. This will include one hundred twenty thousand pilgrims under government scheme, while fifty-nine thousand two hundred and ten people will be taken under private Hajj scheme.

To a question, he said Hajj package for north region will be two hundred eighty thousand rupees, while it will be two hundred seventy thousand rupees for south region.

The spokesperson said that this time a quota of ten thousand has been fixed for those, who have been applying for the Hajj for last three years, but remained unsuccessful.

He said that another ten thousand people under the age of eighty years and beyond has been allocated. He said that the pilgrims selected under this category will have to take a young blood relative as attendant.

