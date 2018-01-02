Balochistan Home Minister to step down

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti has decided to resign within the next 24 hours, reported SAMAA on Tuesday.Â

A source privy to the developments told SAMAA TV that the provincial minister is likely to submit his resignation in the next 24 hours due to a no-confidence motion being moved against him in Balochistan Assembly.

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, in a bid to placate Sarfraz Bugti, has sacked one of his advisers for signing the resolution. – SAMAA

