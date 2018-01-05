Balochistan govt faces collapse

The two lawmakers' resignation came as the latest blow to the PML-N led government in the province.Majid Abro was picked as adviser for excise and taxation just two days ago. Rahat Jamali was a Labor minister of the Balochistan government.The number of rivals including the lawmakers of Opposition parties and renegades of the ruling party mounted to 24.Know more in Muhammed Atifâ€™s report.

Story first published: 5th January 2018