Balochistan govt faces collapse

The provincial government in Balochistan faces apparently insurmountable political crisis forcing the stares at Islamabad as Majid Abro and Rahat Jamali resigned from their respective positions.
The two lawmakers' resignation came as the latest blow to the PML-N led government in the province.
Majid Abro was picked as adviser for excise and taxation just two days ago. Rahat Jamali was a Labor minister of the Balochistan government.
The number of rivals including the lawmakers of Opposition parties and renegades of the ruling party mounted to 24.
Know more in Muhammed Atifâ€™s report.
Tweet
Story first published: 5th January 2018