Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri decides to step down

January 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
NEWS DESK: Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri is expected to resign officially in a meeting that is scheduled between him and the governor of the province.

The Balochistan Assembly session is expected to begin at 4pm. According to reports, Zehri has decided to step down.

Zehri faces a no-confidence vote in today’s session.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) expressed dismay over the no-confidence motion tabled against CM Zehri while PM Shahid Shaqan Abbasi suggested that Zehri should step down. He reportedly passed on this advice from PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

However, the spokesperson Jan Achakzai said that no such advice came from the PML-N leadership. “The CM is positive that the no-confidence vote will not be successful,” he said.

The PM had arrived in Quetta Monday evening in a bid to defeat an anti-trust motion tabled against the CM in the Balochistan Assembly. The voting for the no-trust motion will take place in the provincial assembly on Tuesday. Abbasi was expected to try to address the grievances of his party’s MPAs who have decided to vote in favor of the resolution against CM Zehri.


