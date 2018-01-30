Asma murder: KP police issue red warrant for Mujahid Afridi

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday issued a red warrant for Mujahid Afridi who fled to Saudi Arabia after killing a medical college student.Asma Rani, a third-year MBBS student from Kohat, was shot to death in her hometown on Saturday.According to the deceased’s family, Mujahid Afridi, a nephew of PTI district president, killed Asma Rani after she turned down his marriage proposal.According to a video circulated on social media, the deceased revealed the name of her killer before her passing.The police said that the accused had fled to Saudi Arabia shortly after the fatal shooting.“Mujahid Afridi went to Saudi Arabia on Saudi Airline flight 889 at 9pm on Umrah’s visa,” DPO Kohat said.“We have issued a red warrant and the process of his extradition from Saudi Arabia through Interpol has begun,” he said.“We have arrested Mujahid’s accomplice Sadiqullah who will be produced in court today,” he said. “Both the accused are nephews of PTI’s district president,” he added.Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday took suo moto notice of murder of Asma.The chief justice has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours.Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women strongly condemned the brutal murder of Ms. Asma Rani.KPCSW says depriving someone of life is the violation of fundamental constitutional right and calls for setting high standards of legal action against those guilty of its violation.The FIR has been lodged against the accused and the Commission is following up on the case. In this regards the Commission has written to the IG, KP offering the Provincial government all support required with regards to the case within its mandate.The Commission shall be closely observing the progress and developments on the case and looks forward to seeing exemplary punishment given to the culprit to curb any further crimes of this nature. - SAMAA

Story first published: 30th January 2018