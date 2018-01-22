Army has nothing to do with Senate’s polls: DG ISPR

Talking to SAMAA, he said that Pakistan was giving a befitting response to Indian violations.He said that the freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir was getting out of Indiaâ€™s control. The increasing Indian CFVs are also aimed at diverting Pakistan's attention from the ongoing war on terror, he added.He said Pakistan had demolished all terrorist sanctuaries at it soil adding that there was no Haqani network in the country. Haqani belongs to Afghanistan.Around 43 per cent territory is not under the control of Afghan government. We are fighting the war against terror with complete success, he added.To a question regarding elections, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan army had nothing to with Senate's polls and it was the duty of Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct elections.He said internal stability and continuity of democracy was imperative adding that Army was not a threat to democracy or Senate's elections.The DG ISPR reiterated that there was no threat to democracy from Pakistan army.Referring to the recent in-camera briefing of Chief of Army Staff to the Senate Committee of the Whole House on national security, he said that for the first time in the history of the country an Army Chief went to Senate, showing respect to democracy.

Story first published: 22nd January 2018