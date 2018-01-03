Army chief visits North Waziristan

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited North Waziristan Agency (NWA).

The army chief laid wreath at Shuhada monument Miran Shah.

General officer Commanding Miranshah gave detailed briefing about security situation, rehabilitation of TDPs and progress on socio-economic development projects in the Agency.

The COAS also visited newly constructed border fortsÂ  and fencing along Pak-Afghan border.

The army chief appreciated efforts of the formation for speedy and quality work for border security measures.

Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps was present during the visit


