APML jalsa: Karachiites can’t use Liaquatabad flyover for traffic today

January 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), headed by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, is all set to hold its jalsa on Liaquatabad flyover in Karachi today. Traffic police have informed that the bridge will remain closed for the party's gathering.

Musharraf is expected to address the participants of the gathering via video link.

Video: Musharraf calls Bilawal Bhutto a woman in latest video message

An anti-terrorism court declared Musharraf an absconder in August this year and also directed authorities to seize his properties and issue perpetual arrest warrants for the former dictator. A joint investigation team implicated Musharraf in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, saying that his government did not provide adequate security to the former prime minister despite her repeated requests.

Will Musharraf lead a â€˜Grand Allianceâ€™ of MQM, PSP? Spokesperson responds

Apart from Musharraf, five other men â€” Baitullah Mehsud, Ahmad Gul, Iqramullah, Abdullah, and Faizullah â€” were also declared absconders. The ATC in its detailed order had ruled that Benazir's murder could have been prevented with appropriate security measures.
Email This Post

Story first published: 7th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Flashback: When Imran Khan supported Musharrafâ€™s decision to join US-led war against terrorism

January 5, 2018 6:50 pm

Musharraf is a coward and a killer: Bilawal Bhutto fires back

December 28, 2017 5:42 pm

‘Rogue elements’ may have been involved in Benazir murder: Musharraf

December 27, 2017 8:54 pm

Musharraf exploited situation to assassinate my mother: Bilawal Bhutto

December 27, 2017 8:31 pm

Zardari responsible for murders of Benazir, Murtaza Bhutto, claims Musharraf

December 27, 2017 7:58 pm

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Musharraf of Benazirâ€™s murder

December 27, 2017 7:28 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.