

Due to Political Party Jalsa Liaquatabad bridge towards Karimabad both roads are closed for traffic, traffic is plying under the Bridge please drive carefully staff is present and managing traffic.

â€” Karachitrafficpolice (@KtrafficpoliceE) January 7, 2018

Musharraf is expected to address the participants of the gathering via video link.An anti-terrorism court declared Musharraf an absconder in August this year and also directed authorities to seize his properties and issue perpetual arrest warrants for the former dictator. A joint investigation team implicated Musharraf in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, saying that his government did not provide adequate security to the former prime minister despite her repeated requests.Apart from Musharraf, five other men â€” Baitullah Mehsud, Ahmad Gul, Iqramullah, Abdullah, and Faizullah â€” were also declared absconders. The ATC in its detailed order had ruled that Benazir's murder could have been prevented with appropriate security measures.

Story first published: 7th January 2018