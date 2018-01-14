Another youth shot dead in Karachi’s DHA

By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Yet another youth was killed in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority late Saturday night. Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has taken notice of the deadly shooting and sought a report from DIG South.

According to DIG Crime Investigation Agency Saqib Ismail, personnel of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Sindh Police allegedly shot dead a young man in Defence Housing Authorityâ€™s Khayaban-e-Ittehad area early Sunday morning.

The police had earlier said the youth, identified as Intezar Ahmed, was killed in firing by unidentified assailants on motorcycles. Conflicting reports also suggested he was killed by friends over some personal dispute. However, later it was disclosed that the law enforcement authorities opened fire at Ahmed'sÂ car after he failed to stop his vehicle despite their instructions.

Watch this report: