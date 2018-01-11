Another girl found dead after sexual assault in Punjab

SARGODHA: A day after body of Zainab was found in Kasur, another girl was found dead in Punjabâ€™s Sargodha district. She was allegedly raped before murder, police said.

According to our correspondent, the body was recovered from Tasawarabad area of Sargodhaâ€™s tehsil Bhalwal.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old girl Sajida. Her father told police that she had gone missing this morning, adding that the girl had been sexually assaulted and killed.

Police reached the scene and started investigation into the heinous crime. The body was shifted to local hospital for postmortem examination.

The incident came as the country is reeling from the brutal murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur. Her death sparked widespread protests across the country after her body was found in a rubbish tip on Tuesday days after she went missing. – Samaa

Story first published: 11th January 2018