ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday directed the concerned section to remove obstacles in registration of authentic and active International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs).

“We believe in internationalism. The INGOs will have to ensure transparency,” he said this in a statement issued here.

The Minister said Pakistan values services of authentic INGOs in development sector of the country.

Story first published: 1st January 2018