Abbasi files review petition seeking Imran’s disqualification

January 16, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Hanif Abbasi, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, filed a review petition against the Supreme Courtâ€™s decision in the case of disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Abbasi, in his 13-page review petition, has demanded the disqualification of Imran over non-disclosure of his assets and ownership of offshore companies.

In its December 15 judgment on Abbasi’s original petition, the chief justice ruled that Imran was not disqualified as a parliamentarian, as the petitioner was not directly affected in the case. – APP


