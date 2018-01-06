6 things to look forward to in 2018…

The dawn of a new year is always exciting as with it comes hope, anticipation and excitement of fresh things to come. The calendar is lined up with interesting events, competitions and entertainment-related stuff (both nationally and internationally) so you better gear up to have some fun!

1. Pakistan Super League 3

Come February, Peshawar Zalmi’s crown will be up for grabs as local players share the dressing room with international cricketers of note. Colourful, lively, thrilling and with lots of boundaries–the PSL 3 has so far made headlines around the world and in Pakistan. We’re sure you’re amped up for this tournament!

2. For all the movie buffs out there…

If you’re a movie buff then 2018 will be a busy year for you with many Pakistani, Bollywood and Hollywood projects making your way.

Pakistani movies you should look forward to:-

Teefa in Trouble (starring Ali Zafar and Maya Ali)

Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2 (starring Vasay Chaudhry, Uzma Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Humayun Saeed, Ahmad Ali Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Mawra Hocane and Kubra Khan)

Maula Jutt 2 (starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi)

Bollywood flicks

Thugs of Hindostan (Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif)

Veer Di WeddingÂ (starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar)

Student Of The Year 2 (starring Tiger Shroff)

Race 3Â (starring Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol)

ZeroÂ (starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma)

Hollywood flicks

Deadpool 2, Insidious: The Last Key, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Avengers: Infinity War, Tomb Raider, Aquaman, Ocean’s 8, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwel, Mission Impossible 6, The Jungle Book

3. 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football is the most watched and loved sport around the world. Almost all of us have played this sport at least once in our lives. Watch the best international football teams compete for global domination in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The tournament kicks off on June 14.

4. General Elections 2018

Ever since General Elections 2013, we’ve seen much drama in Pakistani politics. The upcoming elections will be fought this summer and this time around, in the backdrop of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification. Will PML-N once again emerge the victor and form the government or will Imran Khan cause an upset? Better yet, will PPP prove to be the dark horse in the race for power?

You’ll be casting your vote in a couple of months anyways!

5. Men’s Hockey World Cup

At one point in time, field hockey was the most watched sport in Pakistan. Pakistan has won the Olympics, World Cup and several other prestigious tournaments in field hockey. The sport is still loved and followed by thousands in the country.

Watch the action as it kicks off on November 28, 2018.

6. Plenty of cricket to go around in 2018

Pakistan take on New Zealand in January 2018 for five One Day Internationals and three T20s. Followed by the PSL in February-March, the green shirts will then take on Ireland in a single Test match in May.

Pakistan then play four Test matches against England in May/June 2018.

Story first published: 3rd January 2018