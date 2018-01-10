10 taken into custody as police baton-charge, fire tear gas shells at teachers

January 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: As many as 10 teachers were taken into custody near Karachi Press Club by police on Thursday for protesting against the government and demanding their rights.Â 

According to details, teachers had gathered at the Karachi Press Club to demand payment of their salaries and other rights when police baton-charged the crowd and fired tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse protesters.

10 teachers were taken into custody by police in order to thwart their attempt to march to Bilawal House and hold a protest demonstration there.

This is not the first time that these teachers are protesting and demanding fulfillment of their rights. Last month they demanded the provincial government grant them permanent status since they had cleared the NTS exam.
