10 taken into custody as police baton-charge, fire tear gas shells at teachers

According to details, teachers had gathered at the Karachi Press Club to demand payment of their salaries and other rights when police baton-charged the crowd and fired tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse protesters.10 teachers were taken into custody by police in order to thwart their attempt to march to Bilawal House and hold a protest demonstration there.This is not the first time that these teachers are protesting and demanding fulfillment of their rights. Last month they demanded the provincial government grant them permanent status since they had cleared the NTS exam.

Story first published: 4th January 2018