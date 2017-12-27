Zardari responsible for murders of Benazir, Murtaza Bhutto, claims Musharraf

KARACHI: Former president Pervez Musharraf has claimed that Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is involved in the assassination of the latterâ€™s wife Benazir Bhutto.

He has also claimed that Zardari is the only person who is responsible for the â€˜devastationâ€™ of the Bhutto family and the murder of Benazirâ€™s brother Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

Today, as PPP observed 10th death anniversary of its slain chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held Musharraf responsible for his motherâ€™s 2007 assassination.

However, a decade since the murder, itâ€™s still a mystery that who actually ordered her death. – Samaa

Story first published: 27th December 2017