Zardari responsible for murders of Benazir, Murtaza Bhutto, claims Musharraf

KARACHI: Former president Pervez Musharraf has claimed that Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is involved in the assassination of the latter’s wife Benazir Bhutto.

He has also claimed that Zardari is the only person who is responsible for the ‘devastation’ of the Bhutto family and the murder of Benazir’s brother Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

Today, as PPP observed 10th death anniversary of its slain chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held Musharraf responsible for his mother’s 2007 assassination.

However, a decade since the murder, it’s still a mystery that who actually ordered her death. – Samaa

Story first published: 27th December 2017