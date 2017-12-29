Zardari joins Qadri in demand for resignation of Shahbaz, Rana Sana

December 29, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PPP has always supported Pakistan Awami Tehreek on major national issues.

He was addressing a joint press conference along with PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri after a meeting held at the PAT headquarters, here on Friday.

Zardari said the PPP had always raised its voice in support of the victims. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He said that he, being the president, had transferred his powers to the parliament, while former president Pervez Musharraf used to take every decision on his own.

Qadri said that both parties agreed on all points of agenda of the all parties conference (APC) to be held on Saturday (Dec 30).

Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, former governor Sardar Latif Khosa, PAT General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur were also present in the meeting. - APP
