From the world’s first Muslim PM to assassination: a glimpse into the life of BB

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was one of the most enigmatic personalities around the globe and a leading figure in Pakistani politics for over two decades. Here are some highlights into her political career and the various times she rose to and from the corridors of power.Â 

Benazir Bhutto was the first female prime minister of the Muslim world and a beloved politician who was always thronged by hundreds of people wherever she went.

In 1988 she married Asif Ali Zardari and in the same year, was elected to the post of prime minister. Her first tenure in power did not last long as Ishaq Khan dismissed it.

However, the resilient Benazir once again rode on the public's popularity and got elected to the post of prime minister again in 1993 after Nawaz Sharif's tenure.

This time as well she was not unable to fulfill her tenure as her government was dismissed by then-President Farooq Laghari.

Benazir signed a historic agreement with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom, the Charter of Democracy.

After then-President and army chief General Musharraf was under pressure due to the Lawyer's Movement, in 2007 Benazir returned to Pakistan in what many sources claimed came about as a result of an understanding with the military dictator.

After escaping narrowly an attack at Karsaz on October 18, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack in Rawalpindi after making a speech at Liaquat Bagh on December 27,2007.

 
Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Selfitis–the compulsive need to post selfies is a mental disorder

December 27, 2017 11:58 am

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look back at the star’s illustrious career

December 27, 2017 10:59 am

Malala throws weight behind FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

December 27, 2017 9:59 am

Twitterati pay homage to Benazir Bhutto on 10th death anniversary

December 27, 2017 9:34 am

Miftah Ismail appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs

December 26, 2017 11:50 pm

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations about visit of Jadhav’s wife, mother

December 26, 2017 11:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.