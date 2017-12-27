From the world’s first Muslim PM to assassination: a glimpse into the life of BB

Benazir Bhutto was the first female prime minister of the Muslim world and a beloved politician who was always thronged by hundreds of people wherever she went.In 1988 she married Asif Ali Zardari and in the same year, was elected to the post of prime minister. Her first tenure in power did not last long as Ishaq Khan dismissed it.However, the resilient Benazir once again rode on the public's popularity and got elected to the post of prime minister again in 1993 after Nawaz Sharif's tenure.This time as well she was not unable to fulfill her tenure as her government was dismissed by then-President Farooq Laghari.Benazir signed a historic agreement with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom, the Charter of Democracy.After then-President and army chief General Musharraf was under pressure due to the Lawyer's Movement, in 2007 Benazir returned to Pakistan in what many sources claimed came about as a result of an understanding with the military dictator.After escaping narrowly an attack at Karsaz on October 18, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack in Rawalpindi after making a speech at Liaquat Bagh on December 27,2007.

