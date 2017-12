By: Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: A towel factory in the city caught fire on Friday as firefighters continued to battle the flames a couple of hours after the incident took place.

According to details, a towel factory located in the city's New Karachi area caught fire.

Four fire brigades were busy in extinguishing the flames but even after two hours they were unable to douse the flames completely.

Fortunately so far no loss of life has been reported as firefighters continue to battle the flames.