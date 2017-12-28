Video: Musharraf calls Bilawal Bhutto a woman in latest video message

December 28, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

Former President of Pakistan, General (r) Pervez Musharraf advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to 'act like a man' and stop being a woman.Â 

In a video message that was shared by the former army chief on social media, he urged the Bhutto scion to act like a man and stop being a woman.

"I want to answer the allegations of Bilawal who is leading on people to chant slogans against me like a woman," he said. "I want to advise him to act like a man," he added.

The comment is a sexist one and offensive to women in the sense that Musharraf has used it in a degrading sense. The former president is linking women and negative behaviour with impunity in the video message.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Customer resorts to aerial firing after argument with shopkeeper in Karachi

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look back at the star’s illustrious career

Malala throws weight behind FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Watch: Suspicious metal object in shoes of Jadhavâ€™s wife

Yearly Review: What happened in July 2017?

Yearly Review: What happened in June 2017?

Yearly Review: What happened in May 2017?

Today marks the 23rd death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir

Kulbhushan meeting: Indian media bursts into hysteria

Cogent speeches establish Quaid-e-Azam as true leader of Muslims

Video: 20 teachers arrested following clashes with Police

Watch: Chaos erupts at PTI convention

Watch: Pakistan team start practise for New Zealand tour

Watch: CM Sindh, Governor Sindh pay respects to Quaid-e-Azam

Watch: Change of guards ceremony held, political leadership pay respect to Quaid-e-Azam

Video: Change of Guard ceremony on Quaid’s birth anniversary

Watch: PTI’s Arif Alvi demands action againt MQM leaders

ISPR pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam in music video

Video: Muslim school student violently attacked in US

Maryam Nawaz, Jahangir Tareen engage in Twitter war

PML-N to launch “Tehreek-e-Adal” on Dec 26

Watch: Rickshaw driver brawls with traffic police wardens

Yearly Review: What happened in April 2017?

Yearly Review: What happened in March 2017?

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.