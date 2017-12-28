Video: Musharraf calls Bilawal Bhutto a woman in latest video message

By: Samaa Web Desk

Former President of Pakistan, General (r) Pervez Musharraf advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to 'act like a man' and stop being a woman.Â

In a video message that was shared by the former army chief on social media, he urged the Bhutto scion to act like a man and stop being a woman.

"I want to answer the allegations of Bilawal who is leading on people to chant slogans against me like a woman," he said. "I want to advise him to act like a man," he added.

The comment is a sexist one and offensive to women in the sense that Musharraf has used it in a degrading sense. The former president is linking women and negative behaviour with impunity in the video message.