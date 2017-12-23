Two killed in Gujranwala factory blast

Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred at a fan manufacturing factory in Model Town where a boiler exploded, killing two people â€“ Umair of Multan and Irfan of Gujranwala.Eight other labourers were injured in the incident and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet while the fire had been controlled, Rescue 1122 said. - APP

Story first published: 23rd December 2017