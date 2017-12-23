Two killed in Gujranwala factory blast

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
GUJRANWALA: Two people were killed and eight others wounded when a fire erupted after boiler blast in a factory of Gujranwala here Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred at a fan manufacturing factory in Model Town where a boiler exploded, killing two people â€“ Umair of Multan and Irfan of Gujranwala.

Eight other labourers were injured in the incident and were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet while the fire had been controlled, Rescue 1122 said. - APP
