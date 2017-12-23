Two dead, three injured in Khanewal accident

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KHANEWAL: The collision between a car and a truck cost the lives of two persons as three others were injured in the accident that took place on Saturday.Â 

The collision took place at the National Highway near Kacha Khuh area. Among the three injured were two women and one child.

The women were critically injured in the accident and were shifted immediately to Nishtar Hospital Multan for treatment.

The two persons who died in the accident have been identified as Saddam and Ashraf. The family were on their way from Lahore to Multan when the tragic accident occurred.
