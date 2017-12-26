By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Today marks the 23rd death anniversary of renowned Pakistani poetess Parveen Shakir whose verses have left an imprint on thousands of people residing in the sub-continent.

Parveen Shakir became an acclaimed poet with her first published collection Khushbu in 1976.

She received the Pride of Performance award for her significant contribution to Urdu literature.

She also served as a teacher and a civil servant.

On 26 December 1994, Parveen Shakir left thousands of her fans in mourning when she died in a tragic car accident.

Till this day, her verses are remembered and recited by established and aspiring poets.