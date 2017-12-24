Three FC men martyred in N.Waziristan blast

December 24, 2017
RAWALPINDI: Three Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers embraced martyrdom in an Intermittent Explosive Device (IED) explosion in North Waziristan on Sunday, Samaa reported.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of FC were carrying out a search and clear operation when the explosive device detonated.

Three soldiers embraced martyrdom in the blast.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Mohsin Ali, Naik Inayatullah Khattak and Sepoy Sifatullah.

It is pertinent to mention that three FC men were martyred when terrorists opened fire on the troops who were busy in the construction of new border post at Shunkrai near Pak-Afghan Border in Mohmand Agency.


