Ten memorable quotes of 2017

December 31, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Entertainment, Global, Pakistan, Sports
Year 2017 is coming to a close and it gave us many quotes to remember. From politics to entertainment to motivation and  entertainment, Samaa TV takes a look at some of the memorable statements by celebrities and world leaders this year.

1. “Mujhay Kyun Nikala?”

— Current chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif made the phrase famous after being disqualified by  the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the prime minister for the third time.

2. “Kohli Naheen Hota Tujhsay Chase.”

— A Pakistani cricket fan said this to Indian skipper Virat Kohli whose team was being hammered in the final of the ICC  Champions Trophy.

3. “Pakistan vs India. Pakistan to win.”

— Ramiz Raja’s prediction on who will play the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and emerge victorious.

4. “You are on duty today. Remember, you will be retiring tomorrow. We will make your life and  your family members miserable in Pakistan.”

— Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nehal Hashmi lashing out at the judiciary and members of the Joint Investigation Team which probed Sharif family in the Panamagate Case.

5. “I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

— United States President Donald Trump formally recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, sparking worldwide criticism.

6. “Imran Khan send inappropriate text messages from his phone to females in the party.”

— Ayesha Gulalai accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman of sending inappropriate messages.

7. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.”

— Former American President Barack Obama’s last tweet as President Of The United States (POTUS) .

8. “Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke, come up here.”

— When La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture Award during Oscars 2017.

9. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

— North Korea’s President Kim Jong Un’s reply to US President Donald Trump’s threat of destroying the United States.

10. “Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up”.

— Prolific basketball star Lebron James to United States President Donald Trump.


Story first published: 31st December 2017

 

