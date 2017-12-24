Ten of a family killed in Indus Highway road accident

December 24, 2017
DADU: Ten members of a single family lost their lives when a van crashed into a bus at Indus Highway on Sunday morning, Samaa reported.

According to details, the van crashed into an oncoming bus near Sann town due to which 10 people were killed.

The deceased included six children and three women.

District Commissioner of Jamshoro Fareed-ud-Din Mustafa, speaking with Samaa TV, said that road mishaps frequently occur due to the one-way on the highway. He said, "The Chief Minister of Sindh has given the agreement to make it into a two-way road."

The district administration stated that the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

The dead bodies were shifted to a medical facility for procedures whereas traffic was restored after the debris of the two vehicles was removed.

SP Irfan Bahadur, speaking with Samaa TV, said that investigation is underway to know the real cause of the road accident.
