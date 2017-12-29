NEWS DESK: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that his statement was taken out of context by some news channels, adding that those creating misunderstanding among institutions are the enemies of the country, reported Radio Pakistan.
He issued a statement saying that his words regarding state institutions during his speech on the death anniversary of his father were taken out of context by some news channels. He said he is a responsible person and has never adopted non-serious and unconstitutional behavior, adding that he has not targeted the institutions.
According to him, his speech on the death anniversary of his father was about harmony among institutions to work for betterment of the country.
On Thursday, DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said that the statement given by Rafique was "unwarranted" and "irresponsible". He was answering a question asked by a reporter regarding the statement made by Rafique.
"Pakistan Army is an organised and disciplined institution," he said. "When the army chief signals towards one way, the entire army looks towards it." He said that Pakistan Army prided itself in its institutional mechanism and had that not been the case, the army would not be known for its professionalism.
"If Pakistan Army was not as professional as it is, it would not be the best army in the world, which it is," he said.
He said that such statements should be avoided since the constitution also protects certain institutions.
What was the statement?
In the much-debated statement, the firebrand leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rafique hailed the appearance of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa before the legislators on December 19.
On that day, the Army Chief had briefed the Senate on issues related to national security, foreign visits he has undertaken during the past few months and the Saudi-led military alliance of Muslim countries.
Wrapping up his statement, Rafique said this. Ghafoor found this "irresponsible" and "unwarranted".
According to the army spokesperson, the statement did not appear to be "unintended". "This is very irresponsible and unwarranted because you are targeting the chain of command and subordination system of the Pakistan army,” he said. “The army is a disciplined and organised institution. On a single order of the army chief, the entire institution comes into action.”
