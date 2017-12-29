Sindh decides to reconduct test of govt teachers amid protest

December 29, 2017
By:Zamir Hussain Laghari
Published in Education, Pakistan
KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to re-conduct the test of school teachers for restoration of their jobs, Samaa reported Saturday.

Also, a high-level meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has decided that an examination of all government teachers will be conducted after every five years for renewal of their contracts.

Those who failed to pass the test will lose their jobs.

Teachers from different districts of Sindh have been protesting outside Karachi Press Club since Monday, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

Some of their demands are about the promotion of teachers to grade 16 and regularisation of services of the teachers working on contracts and those who have passed NTS tests.

Their rally outside the press club was baton-charged on Tuesday by police. - Samaa
Story first published: 29th December 2017

 

