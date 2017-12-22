Shehbaz Sharif gives witty reply in response to question on PM nomination

By: Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave a witty reply to a journalist who asked him to comment on the fact that Nawaz Sharif had nominated him as PML-N's candidate for prime minister in the upcoming elections.Â

Shehbaz Sharif was about to conclude his presser when a reported hurled a question at him, urging the Punjab chief minister to comment on Nawaz Sharif stating that he was to be PML-N's candidate for prime minister in the next elections.

Also read: Nawaz nominates Shehbaz as PML-N's PM candidate

During the meeting, Nawaz endorsed Shehbaz as the partyâ€™s candidate for the post of prime minister in the upcoming elections after speaking highly of his brother.

As per sources, Nawaz said that Shehbaz Sharif had delivered as the chief minister for Punjab and despite his differences with party leadership over several issues, had never violated discipline for which he deserved praise.

He also issued a warning to all those who claimed to be representatives of PML-N that they should not violate the discipline of the party and must remain loyal even in testing times.

The news comes in the wake of media reports that a rift existed between the two brothers. Nawaz Sharif did not nominate Shehbaz as PML-Nâ€™s candidate for prime minister after he was disqualified.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became Nawaz Sharifâ€™s successor when he was nominated by the party to be its candidate for prime minister.