Shehbaz Sharif gives witty reply in response to question on PM nomination

December 22, 2017
By: Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave a witty reply to a journalist who asked him to comment on the fact that Nawaz Sharif had nominated him as PML-N's candidate for prime minister in the upcoming elections.Â 

Shehbaz Sharif was about to conclude his presser when a reported hurled a question at him, urging the Punjab chief minister to comment on Nawaz Sharif stating that he was to be PML-N's candidate for prime minister in the next elections.

Also read: Nawaz nominates Shehbaz as PML-N's PM candidate

During the meeting, Nawaz endorsed Shehbaz as the partyâ€™s candidate for the post of prime minister in the upcoming elections after speaking highly of his brother.

As per sources, Nawaz said that Shehbaz Sharif had delivered as the chief minister for Punjab and despite his differences with party leadership over several issues, had never violated discipline for which he deserved praise.

He also issued a warning to all those who claimed to be representatives of PML-N that they should not violate the discipline of the party and must remain loyal even in testing times.

The news comes in the wake of media reports that a rift existed between the two brothers. Nawaz Sharif did not nominate Shehbaz as PML-Nâ€™s candidate for prime minister after he was disqualified.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became Nawaz Sharifâ€™s successor when he was nominated by the party to be its candidate for prime minister.

 

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

Flashback: What happened in April 2017?

Flashback: What happened in March 2017?

Flashback: What happened in February 2017?

Video: Shahrukh Jatoi leaves Jinnah hospital after bail

Shahzeb murder case: Legal questions surround Shahrukh Jatoiâ€™s release

Peshawar: Christmas preparations in full swing

Girls harassed at Mianwali college

Little mistake costs a life in Karachi

WATCH: Sharjeel Memon once again criticizes NAB

Watch: Khursheed Shah’s advice to Imran Khan

Watch: Nursing college students protest against principal

CCTV footage of Lahore robbery

Parliamentarians pay tribute to Noor Jehan by crooning her songs

Twin sisters daze Sindh education department

Amazing journey: Ten years of Samaa

Rogue cop videotaped torturing three boys in Karachi

Philippine girl marries Pakistan man, lovebirds in trouble

Flashback: What happened in January 2017?

SHOCKING: Video of Karachi DSP torturing three suspects surfaces

Video: Anushka Sharma tears up the dance floor at wedding reception

Video: Towel factory in Karachi catches fire

Video: Anushka Sharma dances with husband Kohli

Video: Virat Kohli shakes a leg to Punjabi music at wedding reception

Mohsin Abbas Haider recites poem to honour memory of daughter

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.