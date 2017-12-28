Shehbaz on NAB’s radar shortly after PML-N nominates him as PM candidate

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has surfaced on NAB's radar after being nominated as the party's candidate for the post of prime minister after general elections 2018.Â 

In the NAB Executive Board meeting held recently, the approval was granted to the accountability body to proceed with references against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and also, Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif will be investigated regarding his alleged use of undue influence in the construction of Raiwind Road.

 
Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

