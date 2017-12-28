In the NAB Executive Board meeting held recently, the approval was granted to the accountability body to proceed with references against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and also, Shehbaz Sharif.According to details, Shehbaz Sharif will be investigated regarding his alleged use of undue influence in the construction of Raiwind Road.

