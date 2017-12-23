The decision was made after Shahzeb’s father pardoned the murderer and submitted in the court a copy of an agreement stating that they have not accepted the blood-money (khoonbaha).“Shahzeb’s family forgave (Shahrukh Jatoi) in the name of Allah. They didn’t take any cash,” Ashraf Jatoi, the brother of Shahrukh Jatoi, said while talking to media.The court issued release orders for Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur and Sajjad Talpur after submission of surety bonds of Rs. 0.5 million each.Jatoi was also released on bail in the case of possession of arms after submitting surety bond of Rs. 0.1 million.Following the court orders, Jatoi was released from Jinnah Hospital where he has been in custody for last two months.In 2013, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) awarded death penalty to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for Shahzeb's murder. Siraj's younger brother Sajjad Ali Talpur and his servant Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were sentenced to life imprisonment.Twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan, who was the son of Deputy Superintendent of Police Aurangzeb Khan, was gunned down in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority area on the night of December 24, 2012, when he was returning home along with his sister after attending a wedding.He was shot following an altercation with one of the suspects’ servants who had allegedly given verbal threats to the victim’s sister.Amid widespread outrage across the country after the murder, hundreds of civil society members protested in Karachi urged then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry to take notice. He later took suo motu notice. – Samaa

Story first published: 23rd December 2017