Activists challenge SHC ruling in Shahzeb Khan murder case

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: A group of civil society activists have approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) ruling in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

The SHC set aside the death penalty for Shahrukh Jatoi and others convicted in the Shahzeb Khan murder case. Civil society activists Muhammad Jibran Nasir, Jamshed Raza Mahmood, Afiya
Shehrbano Zia, Naeem Sadiq, Nazim Fida Hussain Haji, Karamat Ali, Zulfiqar Shah, Aquila
Ismail, Fahim Zaman Khan, and Naziha Syed Ali filed a petition in the SC Karachi registry, challenging the SHCâ€™s November 28 ruling that stated that the murder case does not fall within the ambit of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

In a press release issued by the activists, they say that they “have been deeply affected and aggrieved by Judgment of the Honorable Sindh High Court of 28.11.2017 whereby terror charges were
removed against Shahrukh Jatoi and three others in the case of killing of youth Shahzeb Khan, an
incident which had horrified and affected all of us”.

According to them, “not only has the Honorable High Court set a poor precedent by overturning decision of a bench of the same size in the same case on the same issue but has also failed to consider various judgments of the Supreme Court which have well established that it is not only the reason for murdering someone but also the design, manner and circumstances in which the murder was done which determines terrorism”.

According to the petition, a copy of which is available with Samaa, the civil society members have the legal standing to file the petition for leave to appeal as they are citizens of Karachi and reside in the same locality â€“ Defence Housing Authority â€“ where the murder took place. The petition says thatÂ “the unfortunate and gruesome murder of the Deceased Person resulted in striking terror and created fear, panic, sensation, helplessness and insecurity amongst the people residing in the Defence and Clifton vicinity and the public in general in Karachi and Pakistan”.

The petition added that “for unexplainable reasons, even the legal heirs of the deceased persons consented to the Impugned Judgment although they had rigorously contested the case in the Trial Court and as a consequence, they are unlikely to file any appeal”.

Speaking to Samaa about challenging the SHC’s verdict, Jibran Nasir said: “If justice is our mutual concern then its pursuit should also be our collective responsibility.”

On December 23, Shahrukh Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case were released from custody on bail after Shahzebâ€™s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant’s bail application.

Shahzeb Khan’s father, Aurangzeb Khan, had earlier asked the sessions court to not only release the four men earlier convicted of his son’s murder on bail, but also drop the case against them completely, arguing that his family had earlier pardoned his son’s killers and asked that their decision be upheld.


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

SC bars admissions in private medical colleges across Pakistan

December 26, 2017 7:59 pm

Yearly Review: What happened in July 2017?

December 26, 2017 7:11 pm

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi, two two co-accused released

December 23, 2017 2:40 pm

Watch: Gun attacker caught on CCTV

December 20, 2017 7:17 pm

Chief Justice to hear case pertaining to environmental pollution

December 20, 2017 2:08 pm

Mexico journalist shot dead at Christmas celebration at son’s school

December 20, 2017 10:17 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.