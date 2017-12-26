All set for Benazir Bhuttoâ€™s death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 10th death anniversary of the assassinated chairperson and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on Wednesday.

PPP will start function of the anniversary at 1.00 p.m tomorrow at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

There will be a public meeting that will be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders of the party including Syed Yousif Raza Gilani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Benazir Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. Leaders of the PPP and workers have already started reaching at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

A Mushaira has also been scheduled in front of mausoleum of Benazir Bhutto on Wednesday afternoon.

Over 7000 police personnel, including women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and 300 personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion. – APP

Story first published: 26th December 2017