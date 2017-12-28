Saad Rafique’s statement was an irresponsible one: DG ISPR

In response to a question asked by a reporter pertaining to the recent statement made by Khawaja Saad Rafique in which he indirectly hinted towards the mischief of those who were subordinate to the army chief, DG ISPR said that it was an unwarranted and irresponsible statement."Pakistan Army is an organised and disciplined institution," he said. "When the army chief signals towards one way, the entire army looks towards it," he added.He said that Pakistan Army prided itself in its institutional mechanism and had that not been the case, the army would not be known for its professionalism as it was."If Pakistan Army was not as professional as it is, it would not be the best army in the world, which it is," he said.He said that such statements should be avoided since the constitution also protects certain institutions.

Story first published: 28th December 2017